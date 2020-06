Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single-family residence

for Rent in North Marysville! Located within minutes of I-5 and major shopping, including the Seattle Premium Outlet Mall, Home Depot, Cabela's & the Tulalip Resort Casino. This property has a large yard for your enjoyment. Stay dry & cool under the covered breezeway all year! Enquire today!



2 Person Occupancy Restriction

2 Parking Spaces

Shed not included.



(RLNE5197407)