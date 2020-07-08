19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B

Amenities

Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse property rental in Bothell.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a living room, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control.



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached garage.

Pets are welcome and negotiable in this pet-friendly home.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.



