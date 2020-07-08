All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B

19215 36th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

19215 36th Ave SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse property rental in Bothell.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a living room, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control.

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached garage.
Pets are welcome and negotiable in this pet-friendly home.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5733316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B have any available units?
19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B have?
Some of 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B offers parking.
Does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B have a pool?
No, 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B have accessible units?
No, 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19215 36th Avenue Southeast Unit B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms
Martha Lake Apartments with PoolMartha Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College