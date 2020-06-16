All apartments in Martha Lake
18107 Baldwin Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

18107 Baldwin Rd.

18107 Baldwin Road · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18107 Baldwin Rd. · Avail. Jul 13

$3,300

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... -

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace. The dining room has access to the balcony and beautiful views. Huge kitchen island, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs includes amazing open living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts scenic views, en-suite bathroom complete with his and her sinks and his and her closets. Lower level offers additional family room space, bedroom, bathroom, and access to the back yard. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $10,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4979226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

