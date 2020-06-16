Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... -



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace. The dining room has access to the balcony and beautiful views. Huge kitchen island, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs includes amazing open living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts scenic views, en-suite bathroom complete with his and her sinks and his and her closets. Lower level offers additional family room space, bedroom, bathroom, and access to the back yard. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $10,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4979226)