15728 Larch Way Available 08/10/19 Light and Bright Martha Lake 3 bedroom Ranch w/ fenced in Backyard - Beautiful one of kind home located near Martha Lake on large lot with fenced yard. You will love this uniquely laid out 3 bedroom, PLUS Large Bonus Room house. This house has 1.75 bathrooms and a bonus room that can be used to your liking (bedroom, home office, entertainment room, hobby room, playroom, you decide, etc.). The house includes a formal dining room and separate floating informal dining area over-looking a sunk-in area family room with fireplace.

All newer custom Painting. Newer Commercial grade wood flooring and carpet.

Modern conveniences Include: dishwasher and washer and dryer, gas stove, gas heat, gas water heater, refrigerator, built-in book-case, wood burning fireplace, covered porch, and extra storage. Plus an attached unfinished garage which was an ad on. Garage is very simple with gravel flooring and barn style doors.

Please no business run from the house. This house is a must see, showing by appointment only.

Yard Maintenance: Tenant manages inside the fence in the back yard. owner does the rest of the yard maintenance at this large property.

Check out our video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1Li2ol-tn0

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Electricity, Internet, Cable, Phone

Heating System: Digital Wall Heat (with fan)

Heating Fuel: Electric

Term: 12 months

Deposit: $2195 ($250 Non-refundable)

Pet: Deposit: $500 Refundable (two pet limit small cat & small dog)

Required: 1st, Last + Deposit

15728 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA 98087

Contact: Liv McCoy at liv@rpapm.com or 206-577-0591.

Prefer 700 credit score, 2 years rental history, 3 times the monthly rent in combined income, no court records.

Keywords: Lynnwood, Martha Lake, Mill Creek, Edmonds, Mukilteo, Edmonds, Bothell, Everett, Alderwood.



