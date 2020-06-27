All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

15728 Larch Way

15728 Larch Way · No Longer Available
Location

15728 Larch Way, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
15728 Larch Way Available 08/10/19 Light and Bright Martha Lake 3 bedroom Ranch w/ fenced in Backyard - Beautiful one of kind home located near Martha Lake on large lot with fenced yard. You will love this uniquely laid out 3 bedroom, PLUS Large Bonus Room house. This house has 1.75 bathrooms and a bonus room that can be used to your liking (bedroom, home office, entertainment room, hobby room, playroom, you decide, etc.). The house includes a formal dining room and separate floating informal dining area over-looking a sunk-in area family room with fireplace.
All newer custom Painting. Newer Commercial grade wood flooring and carpet.
Modern conveniences Include: dishwasher and washer and dryer, gas stove, gas heat, gas water heater, refrigerator, built-in book-case, wood burning fireplace, covered porch, and extra storage. Plus an attached unfinished garage which was an ad on. Garage is very simple with gravel flooring and barn style doors.
Please no business run from the house. This house is a must see, showing by appointment only.
Yard Maintenance: Tenant manages inside the fence in the back yard. owner does the rest of the yard maintenance at this large property.
Check out our video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1Li2ol-tn0
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Electricity, Internet, Cable, Phone
Heating System: Digital Wall Heat (with fan)
Heating Fuel: Electric
Term: 12 months
Deposit: $2195 ($250 Non-refundable)
Pet: Deposit: $500 Refundable (two pet limit small cat & small dog)
Required: 1st, Last + Deposit
Contact: Liv McCoy at liv@rpapm.com or 206-577-0591.
Prefer 700 credit score, 2 years rental history, 3 times the monthly rent in combined income, no court records.
Keywords: Lynnwood, Martha Lake, Mill Creek, Edmonds, Mukilteo, Edmonds, Bothell, Everett, Alderwood.

(RLNE3686772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15728 Larch Way have any available units?
15728 Larch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 15728 Larch Way have?
Some of 15728 Larch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15728 Larch Way currently offering any rent specials?
15728 Larch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15728 Larch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15728 Larch Way is pet friendly.
Does 15728 Larch Way offer parking?
Yes, 15728 Larch Way offers parking.
Does 15728 Larch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15728 Larch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15728 Larch Way have a pool?
No, 15728 Larch Way does not have a pool.
Does 15728 Larch Way have accessible units?
No, 15728 Larch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15728 Larch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15728 Larch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15728 Larch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15728 Larch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
