patio / balcony dogs allowed garage game room media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

108 148th Place SW Available 06/15/20 Lynnwood/Mill Creek. Cape Cod style home on Large lot near Martha Lake. Large fenced yard. Bonus room above garage. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



* Nice home in excellent location. This home is tucked down a long driveway and sits on a large fenced lot.

* Spacious Kitchen with newer laminate flooring.

* Off the kitchen is the big sun deck and a Huge fenced yard.

* 2 bedrooms on the main floor give good option for home office.

* Laundry/Mud room between kitchen and garage is extra large and has counter top for folding and cabinets for storage. Room enough for a bench and shoe storage.

* Upstairs are 2 extra large rooms and a full bathroom. Each room has a closet giving option for large bedrooms or Bonus room for games or Home Theater.

* Above the garage is an additional bonus room. It has lights and electric so this could be a great play room, game room, home theater, hobby, music.



**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**



