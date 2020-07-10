All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 108 148th Place SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
108 148th Place SW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

108 148th Place SW

108 148th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

108 148th Place Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
108 148th Place SW Available 06/15/20 Lynnwood/Mill Creek. Cape Cod style home on Large lot near Martha Lake. Large fenced yard. Bonus room above garage. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

* Nice home in excellent location. This home is tucked down a long driveway and sits on a large fenced lot.
* Spacious Kitchen with newer laminate flooring.
* Off the kitchen is the big sun deck and a Huge fenced yard.
* 2 bedrooms on the main floor give good option for home office.
* Laundry/Mud room between kitchen and garage is extra large and has counter top for folding and cabinets for storage. Room enough for a bench and shoe storage.
* Upstairs are 2 extra large rooms and a full bathroom. Each room has a closet giving option for large bedrooms or Bonus room for games or Home Theater.
* Above the garage is an additional bonus room. It has lights and electric so this could be a great play room, game room, home theater, hobby, music.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**

(RLNE5835638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 148th Place SW have any available units?
108 148th Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 108 148th Place SW have?
Some of 108 148th Place SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 148th Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
108 148th Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 148th Place SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 148th Place SW is pet friendly.
Does 108 148th Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 108 148th Place SW offers parking.
Does 108 148th Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 148th Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 148th Place SW have a pool?
No, 108 148th Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 108 148th Place SW have accessible units?
No, 108 148th Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 108 148th Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 148th Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 148th Place SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 148th Place SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms
Martha Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartha Lake 3 Bedrooms
Martha Lake Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College