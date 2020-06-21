All apartments in Maple Valley
27459 209th Ct. SE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

27459 209th Ct. SE

27459 209th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27459 209th Court Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Approved - Maple Valley Stunning Newer 5+ Bedroom 2.75 Bath - Application Approved - Stunning 2014 5 bedroom plus den/bonus and 2.75 bath in desirable Maple Valley. The Reserve at Maple Valley is a newer development with community park located just west of the new Tahoma High School. The 2710 square foot home features an expansive chef quality kitchen with oversized island open to the great room with gas fireplace. Convenient downstairs junior suite connected to the .75 bath. Four bedrooms around a circular floor plan including bonus den/office upstairs. The master suite is sunny, oversized and luxurious. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Covered front porch, high-end window coverings, ceiling fans, neutral colors throughout, and fenced backyard. Two car finished attached garage with storage. A beautiful well-maintained property. Close to Four Corners shopping, Lake Wilderness recreation, and Hwy 18. Available approx two weeks from lease signing.
Terms: First month rent of $2845 and refundable security deposit of $2845 for a one year lease. No smoking please and owner is firm on no pets please. Owner occupied: please do not disturb occupants; please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 with 24 hours advance Notice for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee $40 per adult; please do not apply until you have seen the property and spoken with Listing Agent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27459 209th Ct. SE have any available units?
27459 209th Ct. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 27459 209th Ct. SE have?
Some of 27459 209th Ct. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27459 209th Ct. SE currently offering any rent specials?
27459 209th Ct. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27459 209th Ct. SE pet-friendly?
No, 27459 209th Ct. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 27459 209th Ct. SE offer parking?
Yes, 27459 209th Ct. SE does offer parking.
Does 27459 209th Ct. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27459 209th Ct. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27459 209th Ct. SE have a pool?
No, 27459 209th Ct. SE does not have a pool.
Does 27459 209th Ct. SE have accessible units?
No, 27459 209th Ct. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27459 209th Ct. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27459 209th Ct. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27459 209th Ct. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27459 209th Ct. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
