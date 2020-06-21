27459 209th Ct. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Application Approved - Maple Valley Stunning Newer 5+ Bedroom 2.75 Bath - Application Approved - Stunning 2014 5 bedroom plus den/bonus and 2.75 bath in desirable Maple Valley. The Reserve at Maple Valley is a newer development with community park located just west of the new Tahoma High School. The 2710 square foot home features an expansive chef quality kitchen with oversized island open to the great room with gas fireplace. Convenient downstairs junior suite connected to the .75 bath. Four bedrooms around a circular floor plan including bonus den/office upstairs. The master suite is sunny, oversized and luxurious. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Covered front porch, high-end window coverings, ceiling fans, neutral colors throughout, and fenced backyard. Two car finished attached garage with storage. A beautiful well-maintained property. Close to Four Corners shopping, Lake Wilderness recreation, and Hwy 18. Available approx two weeks from lease signing.

Terms: First month rent of $2845 and refundable security deposit of $2845 for a one year lease. No smoking please and owner is firm on no pets please. Owner occupied: please do not disturb occupants; please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 with 24 hours advance Notice for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee $40 per adult; please do not apply until you have seen the property and spoken with Listing Agent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816165)