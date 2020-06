Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available two weeks from date of application approval! This beautiful and very spacious two-story home in Meadows at Rock Creek, features 5 bds/2.5baths, den, family room with gas fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen which includes all appliances, island and pantry. Laundry room located upstairs. Five piece master bath. Large, fenced backyard with water feature. No pets.