22912 SE 266th st Available 10/04/19 Bright, airy and private in Maple Valley - Wonderful 2 bed/2 ba with cozy living room with fireplace and lg window, new grey Berber carpet and freshly painted walls. Hardwood floors lead you to the bright kitchen with vaulted ceilings, lg island and dining room area. Second flex area could be office or play area. Private location with no one behind you in backyard and private, long driveway.



(RLNE3812935)