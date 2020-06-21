22424 SE 244th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Fabulous home for rent in Maple Valley - Property Id: 295161



Welcome to this fabulous 3 bedrooms + den or 4th bedroom home in Maple Valley. Updated throughout with new hardwood floors, slab granite counters, carpet and, stainless appliances. Spacious floor plan with 20 ft ceilings in the Living room. Large Master suite with 5pc bath. Fully fenced back yard with Trex Deck. Close to trails, shopping, & freeways. All of this located in the Award-Winning Tahoma School District! Don't miss out on this one!



Please call Cathy at 425-503-6888 to schedule a tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295161

No Pets Allowed



