Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

22424 SE 244th St

22424 Southeast 244th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22424 Southeast 244th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Fabulous home for rent in Maple Valley - Property Id: 295161

Welcome to this fabulous 3 bedrooms + den or 4th bedroom home in Maple Valley. Updated throughout with new hardwood floors, slab granite counters, carpet and, stainless appliances. Spacious floor plan with 20 ft ceilings in the Living room. Large Master suite with 5pc bath. Fully fenced back yard with Trex Deck. Close to trails, shopping, & freeways. All of this located in the Award-Winning Tahoma School District! Don't miss out on this one!

Please call Cathy at 425-503-6888 to schedule a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295161
Property Id 295161

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22424 SE 244th St have any available units?
22424 SE 244th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 22424 SE 244th St have?
Some of 22424 SE 244th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22424 SE 244th St currently offering any rent specials?
22424 SE 244th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22424 SE 244th St pet-friendly?
No, 22424 SE 244th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 22424 SE 244th St offer parking?
No, 22424 SE 244th St does not offer parking.
Does 22424 SE 244th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22424 SE 244th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22424 SE 244th St have a pool?
No, 22424 SE 244th St does not have a pool.
Does 22424 SE 244th St have accessible units?
No, 22424 SE 244th St does not have accessible units.
Does 22424 SE 244th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22424 SE 244th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 22424 SE 244th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22424 SE 244th St does not have units with air conditioning.
