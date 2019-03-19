All apartments in Maltby
Find more places like 23031 119th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maltby, WA
/
23031 119th Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23031 119th Avenue SE

23031 119th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23031 119th Ave SE, Maltby, WA 98077

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Located in a quiet and a 2 acre country setting in Woodinville, Washington is Beautiful three-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home.
It boasts easy access to downtown Cottage Lake (nineteen-minute drive), Maltby (twelve-minute drive), Redmond (thirty-two-minute drive) and Kirkland (thirty-minute drive). Inside, the unit features high vaulted ceilings and rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of storage space. For climate control, air conditioning and forced air heating are available. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and a two-car garage is available for vehicle parking or extra storage. For pets, only dogs are allowed on the property.

Nearest Schools:
Timbercrest Junior High School - 1.75 miles, 7/10
Maltby Elementary School - 1.81 miles, 6/10
Hidden River Middle School - 1.95 miles, 6/10
Kids Country Day Care-Monroe - 1.61 miles, unrated

(RLNE4551460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23031 119th Avenue SE have any available units?
23031 119th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maltby, WA.
What amenities does 23031 119th Avenue SE have?
Some of 23031 119th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23031 119th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
23031 119th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23031 119th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23031 119th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 23031 119th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 23031 119th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 23031 119th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23031 119th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23031 119th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 23031 119th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 23031 119th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 23031 119th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23031 119th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23031 119th Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23031 119th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23031 119th Avenue SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WASilver Firs, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WAMonroe, WA
Bothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAEastmont, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College