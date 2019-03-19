23031 119th Avenue SE

Amenities
Located in a quiet and a 2 acre country setting in Woodinville, Washington is Beautiful three-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home.
It boasts easy access to downtown Cottage Lake (nineteen-minute drive), Maltby (twelve-minute drive), Redmond (thirty-two-minute drive) and Kirkland (thirty-minute drive). Inside, the unit features high vaulted ceilings and rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of storage space. For climate control, air conditioning and forced air heating are available. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and a two-car garage is available for vehicle parking or extra storage. For pets, only dogs are allowed on the property.
Nearest Schools:
Timbercrest Junior High School - 1.75 miles, 7/10
Maltby Elementary School - 1.81 miles, 6/10
Hidden River Middle School - 1.95 miles, 6/10
Kids Country Day Care-Monroe - 1.61 miles, unrated
(RLNE4551460)