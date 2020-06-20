20511 68th Ave West

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Move In Special

$99 Security Deposit

With Approved Credit

Offer extended till 4-15-2020



107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015

Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington. Our beautiful community is ideally situated in Lynnwood, Washington in Snohomish County, just off the Pacific Highway near I-5. With easy access to local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment venues, let Heather Ridge be your pathway to fun and excitement in Lynnwood. At Heather Ridge, we've anticipated your needs. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes were thoughtfully designed with you in mind. With Heather Ridge's alternate floor plans to choose from, you'll surely find an apartment that embraces your household's needs. Our great apartment amenities include fully-equipped contemporary kitchens, abundant storage, wall-to-wall carpet, and so much more! At Heather Ridge, we offer residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Great apartment home living doesn't stop when you exit your front door. That's why we've crafted our beautiful pet-friendly community to enhance your busy lifestyle. Heather Ridge proudly features beautifully manicured landscapes, and a shimmering swimming pool, to ensure that choice amenities are available to our residents. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is unparalleled. Reach out to schedule a personal tour and open the door to an exciting standard of apartment living. To contact us directly please email at heatherridge.assistant@gmail.com or call 425-775-3325



1 Bedroom 1 bathroom