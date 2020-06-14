Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW
5709 Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
904 sqft
Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
North End
4 Units Available
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,080
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Parkland
2 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$940
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South End
1 Unit Available
412 South 35th Street
412 South 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2644 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
Open to Applications - Apply, get approved, sign a 12-month lease prior to June 30, 2020, and get a Free 42" Flat Screen T.V.! See full disclosure below. Stunning, newly renovated 1 bd, 1 ba, nice size Loft w/ approx.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2669 S Cedar St #510
2669 South Cedar Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1600 sqft
Allenmore Ridge Retreat - Property Id: 85228 RIGHT ON ALLENMORE GOLF COURSE! Summer's coming, and you can enjoy expansive golf course, Mt Rainier and territorial views from your deck! Gated complex, 3rd story 2BR 1600 SF FULLY FURNISHED condo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
806 N Alder St.
806 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Home Near UPS and Desirable 6th Ave Business District - You will love this newly updated 3 bedroom home near University of Puget Sound and 6th Ave Business District. New flooring throughout and fresh paint.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Place
1 Unit Available
5711 48th St West
5711 48th Street West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,297
3152 sqft
5711 48th St West Available 07/06/20 AMENITY RICH - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Baths - AWESOME University Place STUNNER! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: * Rent: $3,300.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608-118th St S
608 118th Street South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
608-118th St S Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
3571 E Portland Ave # B
3571 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
840 sqft
See all listings by PMI here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound This newly updated duplex has all you could want, with a new kitchen, appliances, fresh paint, and hardwoods throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West End
1 Unit Available
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
68 South Oregon Avenue - 1
68 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Unit A on left. One new unit available in this new 4 plex. Private entrance and driveway, large double deep garage + Washer/dryer hooks, back patio area for the BBQ.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
70 South Oregon Avenue - 2
70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South End
1 Unit Available
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lakewood, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

