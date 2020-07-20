9626 Sales Road South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Clean and convenient 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler very close to Hwy 512 and I-5. Large living room/dining combo. Large kitchen with tile countertops includes range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-up. New paint, new flooring and extra storage. In an industrial area so only have neighbors on one side. Road noise is loud outside [Hwy 512], however, much quieter inside. It is worth a look.... Lakewood address, however, acts like Parkland.

Clean and convenient 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler very close to Hwy 512 and I-5. Large living room/dining combo. Large kitchen with tile countertops includes range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-up. New paint, new flooring and extra storage. In an industrial area so only have neighbors on one side. Road noise is loud outside [Hwy 512], however, much quieter inside. It is worth a look.... Lakewood address, however, acts like Parkland.