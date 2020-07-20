All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9626 Sales Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
9626 Sales Road South
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:46 PM

9626 Sales Road South

9626 Sales Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9626 Sales Road South, Lakewood, WA 98499
Northeast Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Clean and convenient 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler very close to Hwy 512 and I-5. Large living room/dining combo. Large kitchen with tile countertops includes range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-up. New paint, new flooring and extra storage. In an industrial area so only have neighbors on one side. Road noise is loud outside [Hwy 512], however, much quieter inside. It is worth a look.... Lakewood address, however, acts like Parkland.
Clean and convenient 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler very close to Hwy 512 and I-5. Large living room/dining combo. Large kitchen with tile countertops includes range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-up. New paint, new flooring and extra storage. In an industrial area so only have neighbors on one side. Road noise is loud outside [Hwy 512], however, much quieter inside. It is worth a look.... Lakewood address, however, acts like Parkland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9626 Sales Road South have any available units?
9626 Sales Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 9626 Sales Road South have?
Some of 9626 Sales Road South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9626 Sales Road South currently offering any rent specials?
9626 Sales Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9626 Sales Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9626 Sales Road South is pet friendly.
Does 9626 Sales Road South offer parking?
Yes, 9626 Sales Road South offers parking.
Does 9626 Sales Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9626 Sales Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9626 Sales Road South have a pool?
No, 9626 Sales Road South does not have a pool.
Does 9626 Sales Road South have accessible units?
No, 9626 Sales Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 9626 Sales Road South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9626 Sales Road South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College