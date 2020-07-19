All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8802 34th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
8802 34th Avenue South
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:40 PM

8802 34th Avenue South

8802 34th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8802 34th Avenue South, Lakewood, WA 98499
Northeast Lakewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler In Lakewood!!! Hardwood floors!! Separate dining room!!! Amenities included are Stove, fridge, w/d!!! Good location off South Tacoma Way, near highways and shopping!!! large detached workshop!!! fully fenced yard!!!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities: Lakeview Light and Power
Electric: Lakeview Light and Power
Water: Lakewood Water
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $57 in addition to rent
Cable: Comcast

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

Total Move In $2807

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 34th Avenue South have any available units?
8802 34th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 34th Avenue South have?
Some of 8802 34th Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 34th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8802 34th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 34th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 34th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8802 34th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 8802 34th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 8802 34th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 34th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 34th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8802 34th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8802 34th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8802 34th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 34th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 34th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College