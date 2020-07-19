8802 34th Avenue South

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler In Lakewood!!! Hardwood floors!! Separate dining room!!! Amenities included are Stove, fridge, w/d!!! Good location off South Tacoma Way, near highways and shopping!!! large detached workshop!!! fully fenced yard!!!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities: Lakeview Light and Power
Electric: Lakeview Light and Power
Water: Lakewood Water
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $57 in addition to rent
Cable: Comcast
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
Total Move In $2807
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.