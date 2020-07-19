8802 34th Avenue South

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler In Lakewood!!! Hardwood floors!! Separate dining room!!! Amenities included are Stove, fridge, w/d!!! Good location off South Tacoma Way, near highways and shopping!!! large detached workshop!!! fully fenced yard!!!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities: Lakeview Light and Power

Water: Lakewood Water

Refuse: Pierce County

Sewer: $57 in addition to rent

Cable: Comcast



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



Total Move In $2807



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/9/19

