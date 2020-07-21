8615 Moreland Avenue South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Must see in an amazing location. This home has been completely updated including family room, new appliances, has gas, A/C, huge backyard with irrigation, washer/dryer and single car garage! MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1995.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.