All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8615 Moreland Avenue South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
8615 Moreland Avenue South West
Last updated August 20 2019 at 5:36 PM

8615 Moreland Avenue South West

8615 Moreland Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Central Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8615 Moreland Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Must see in an amazing location. This home has been completely updated including family room, new appliances, has gas, A/C, huge backyard with irrigation, washer/dryer and single car garage! MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1995.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 Moreland Avenue South West have any available units?
8615 Moreland Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8615 Moreland Avenue South West have?
Some of 8615 Moreland Avenue South West's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 Moreland Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Moreland Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Moreland Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 8615 Moreland Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8615 Moreland Avenue South West offer parking?
Yes, 8615 Moreland Avenue South West offers parking.
Does 8615 Moreland Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8615 Moreland Avenue South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Moreland Avenue South West have a pool?
Yes, 8615 Moreland Avenue South West has a pool.
Does 8615 Moreland Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 8615 Moreland Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Moreland Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 Moreland Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College