8312 104th St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of a kind rambler that is move in ready! - Gorgeous Rambler mixed with some modern and located on a private and secluded lot. Beautiful hardwood flooring, with a large open kitchen, gas burning fireplace, and washer & dryer included.



Rent: $1,795.00 and Deposit is $1,750.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5395113)