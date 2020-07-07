All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8312 104th St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
8312 104th St SW
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

8312 104th St SW

8312 104th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8312 104th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of a kind rambler that is move in ready! - Gorgeous Rambler mixed with some modern and located on a private and secluded lot. Beautiful hardwood flooring, with a large open kitchen, gas burning fireplace, and washer & dryer included.

Rent: $1,795.00 and Deposit is $1,750.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5395113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 104th St SW have any available units?
8312 104th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8312 104th St SW have?
Some of 8312 104th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 104th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
8312 104th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 104th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 104th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 8312 104th St SW offer parking?
No, 8312 104th St SW does not offer parking.
Does 8312 104th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8312 104th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 104th St SW have a pool?
No, 8312 104th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 8312 104th St SW have accessible units?
No, 8312 104th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 104th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 104th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College