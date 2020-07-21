Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom in Lakewood! - Address: 8114 121st SW, Lakewood, WA 98498
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 2
Parking: 1 Car Carport
Square Ft: Approx. 1,300
Heating: Forced Air
Cooling: No Air Conditioning / No Cooling
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate, Carpet, and Vinyl
Washer and Dryer: Yes
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,595.00
Deposit: $1,595.00
Utilities: $150.00 for Water and Sewer
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500
School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.
Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $500.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs up to 10lbs and Cats up to 5lbs. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!
Utilities:
- Tenants are to pay $150.00 a month for Water and Sewer. This rate is subject to change with notice each year. Please see lease terms for more information.
- Tenants are responsible for Electricity and Garbage. They will be required to set up an account in their name and maintain the service.
Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.
If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505
All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.
(RLNE5135690)