Gorgeous 3 Bedroom in Lakewood! - Address: 8114 121st SW, Lakewood, WA 98498



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 3

Bathroom(s): 2

Parking: 1 Car Carport

Square Ft: Approx. 1,300

Heating: Forced Air

Cooling: No Air Conditioning / No Cooling

Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate, Carpet, and Vinyl

Washer and Dryer: Yes

Gated Community: No

Available: Now

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $1,595.00

Deposit: $1,595.00

Utilities: $150.00 for Water and Sewer

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $500.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs up to 10lbs and Cats up to 5lbs. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Utilities:

- Tenants are to pay $150.00 a month for Water and Sewer. This rate is subject to change with notice each year. Please see lease terms for more information.

- Tenants are responsible for Electricity and Garbage. They will be required to set up an account in their name and maintain the service.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



(RLNE5135690)