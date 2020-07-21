All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

7709 Bernese Rd Sw

7709 Bernese Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Bernese Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique, Old World GEM with 4 Bedrooms + Den - Built in 1904, this Lakewood home features stunning architecture, abundant space and an old-world elegance!

A large, covered front porch greets you at the entry of this one-of-a-kind home! On the first floor, a study with built-in bookshelves is bright with natural light, the living room and formal dining room are also found on the main level of the home, along with a beautifully updated bathroom, the kitchen and mud room with incredible storage!

Upstairs find 4 bedrooms, 2 of which host adjoining sitting rooms, a large loft area with 2 walls of built in storage space, and a bathroom with a claw-foot tub!

An extra large basement provide additional storage and possibilities in this home. Located in Lakewood, off of Gravelly Lake Dr, this home is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, freeway access, schools and public transportation.

*** The fireplace in this home is decorative only. No use permitted.***

RENT: $1775.00

SEWER: $65.00 Per Month

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PETS: Small, Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee. The yard is NOT fenced.

NO SMOKING

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com

(RLNE5105897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Bernese Rd Sw have any available units?
7709 Bernese Rd Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 Bernese Rd Sw have?
Some of 7709 Bernese Rd Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Bernese Rd Sw currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Bernese Rd Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Bernese Rd Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Bernese Rd Sw is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Bernese Rd Sw offer parking?
No, 7709 Bernese Rd Sw does not offer parking.
Does 7709 Bernese Rd Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7709 Bernese Rd Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Bernese Rd Sw have a pool?
No, 7709 Bernese Rd Sw does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Bernese Rd Sw have accessible units?
No, 7709 Bernese Rd Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Bernese Rd Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 Bernese Rd Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
