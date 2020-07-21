7709 Bernese Rd Sw

Amenities

Unique, Old World GEM with 4 Bedrooms + Den - Built in 1904, this Lakewood home features stunning architecture, abundant space and an old-world elegance!



A large, covered front porch greets you at the entry of this one-of-a-kind home! On the first floor, a study with built-in bookshelves is bright with natural light, the living room and formal dining room are also found on the main level of the home, along with a beautifully updated bathroom, the kitchen and mud room with incredible storage!



Upstairs find 4 bedrooms, 2 of which host adjoining sitting rooms, a large loft area with 2 walls of built in storage space, and a bathroom with a claw-foot tub!



An extra large basement provide additional storage and possibilities in this home. Located in Lakewood, off of Gravelly Lake Dr, this home is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, freeway access, schools and public transportation.



*** The fireplace in this home is decorative only. No use permitted.***



RENT: $1775.00



SEWER: $65.00 Per Month



DEPOSIT: $1500.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PETS: Small, Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee. The yard is NOT fenced.



NO SMOKING



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com



