Lakewood, WA
5813 108th St South West
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:40 PM

5813 108th St South West

5813 108th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

5813 108th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bd/2bath perfectly located near Lakewood Towne Center, approx. 10 mins to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and 5 mins to Clover Park High School. Large open living / dining area and kitchen, 1 car garage and other parking, plus an abundance of light throughout. Laundry room with W/D included. Wood floors through main living areas. Lots of storage! This beautiful home also has a large yard, is ADA accessible, and conveniently located to I-5. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2399.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 108th St South West have any available units?
5813 108th St South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 108th St South West have?
Some of 5813 108th St South West's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 108th St South West currently offering any rent specials?
5813 108th St South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 108th St South West pet-friendly?
No, 5813 108th St South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5813 108th St South West offer parking?
Yes, 5813 108th St South West offers parking.
Does 5813 108th St South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 108th St South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 108th St South West have a pool?
No, 5813 108th St South West does not have a pool.
Does 5813 108th St South West have accessible units?
No, 5813 108th St South West does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 108th St South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5813 108th St South West does not have units with dishwashers.
