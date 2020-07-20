5813 108th St South West

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace

4 bd/2bath perfectly located near Lakewood Towne Center, approx. 10 mins to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and 5 mins to Clover Park High School. Large open living / dining area and kitchen, 1 car garage and other parking, plus an abundance of light throughout. Laundry room with W/D included. Wood floors through main living areas. Lots of storage! This beautiful home also has a large yard, is ADA accessible, and conveniently located to I-5. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2399.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.