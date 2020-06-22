All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW

5709 Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.

Conveniently located in Lakewood, off Bridgeport Way SW.

RENT: $1595.00

UTILITY SURCHARGE: $70 per month for sewer

DEPOSIT: $1000

UTILITY DEPOSIT: $250.00 FOR Lakeview Light Electric

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

SCREENING: $50 Per Application

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

PET POLICY: Adult dog considered with pet fee. No cats.

Renter's Insurance is required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW have any available units?
5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW does offer parking.
Does 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW have a pool?
No, 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
