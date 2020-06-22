5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW

Amenities
Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.
Conveniently located in Lakewood, off Bridgeport Way SW.
RENT: $1595.00
UTILITY SURCHARGE: $70 per month for sewer
DEPOSIT: $1000
UTILITY DEPOSIT: $250.00 FOR Lakeview Light Electric
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
SCREENING: $50 Per Application
LEASE TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
PET POLICY: Adult dog considered with pet fee. No cats.
Renter's Insurance is required.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5858190)