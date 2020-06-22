5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.



Conveniently located in Lakewood, off Bridgeport Way SW.



RENT: $1595.00



UTILITY SURCHARGE: $70 per month for sewer



DEPOSIT: $1000



UTILITY DEPOSIT: $250.00 FOR Lakeview Light Electric



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



SCREENING: $50 Per Application



LEASE TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



PET POLICY: Adult dog considered with pet fee. No cats.



Renter's Insurance is required.



No Cats Allowed



