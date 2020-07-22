All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
11325 105th Avenue Southwest
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:47 PM

11325 105th Avenue Southwest

11325 105th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

11325 105th Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home!! Living, Dining and Family Rooms! Deck Upstairs off the Dining Room! Patio leading to the Large, Beautiful Backyard! Close to McChord AFB and Ft Lewis! 2 Car Garage!Fireplaces are Inoperable.

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

*Good Credit Only*

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water: Lakewood
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Perce County
Sewer: $59 in addition to Rent
Heat: GFA

Pets: are negotiable and
subject to:**NO CATS**
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$50 Utility Deposit

TOTAL MOVE IN $3959

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 2/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 105th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
11325 105th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 11325 105th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 11325 105th Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11325 105th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
11325 105th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 105th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 11325 105th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 11325 105th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 11325 105th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 11325 105th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 105th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 105th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 11325 105th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 11325 105th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 11325 105th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 105th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 105th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
