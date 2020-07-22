11325 105th Avenue Southwest

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home!! Living, Dining and Family Rooms! Deck Upstairs off the Dining Room! Patio leading to the Large, Beautiful Backyard! Close to McChord AFB and Ft Lewis! 2 Car Garage!Fireplaces are Inoperable.
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
*Good Credit Only*
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water: Lakewood
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Perce County
Sewer: $59 in addition to Rent
Heat: GFA
Pets: are negotiable and
subject to:**NO CATS**
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$50 Utility Deposit
TOTAL MOVE IN $3959
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 2/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.