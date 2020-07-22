11325 105th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home!! Living, Dining and Family Rooms! Deck Upstairs off the Dining Room! Patio leading to the Large, Beautiful Backyard! Close to McChord AFB and Ft Lewis! 2 Car Garage!Fireplaces are Inoperable.



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



*Good Credit Only*



Utilities:

Electric: PSE

Water: Lakewood

Gas: PSE

Refuse: Perce County

Sewer: $59 in addition to Rent

Heat: GFA



Pets: are negotiable and

subject to:**NO CATS**

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$50 Utility Deposit



TOTAL MOVE IN $3959



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 2/10/20

