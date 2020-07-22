All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

11001 Maury Ln SW

11001 Maury Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

11001 Maury Lane Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/1.5 bath house located in Lakewood near Lake Louise, JBLM and Pierce College! Complete with a fenced backyard and two car garage.

Home features fireplaces in all 3 main rooms. Kitchen includes many built in cabinets along with a large China Cabinet in the dining area for extra storage.

Bonus room has laminate flooring and lots of windows for lots of natural lighting. All bedrooms complete with carpet, closet space, and A/C units left for use.

Hallway has a small utility area that includes a washer & dryer and beside it you will find the main bathroom.

Low maintenance backyard complete with a brick patio perfect for entertaining.

All utilities are tenants responsibility.

To schedule a tour contact Simply Home Realty 360.339.7788 or toll-free 800.785.3742.

Application fee is $45 per applicant over the age of 18.

*Simply Home Realty provides full property management services giving you peace of mind while focusing on Excellence in the Ordinary. Visit our website for more information www.SimplyHomeRealty.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Maury Ln SW have any available units?
11001 Maury Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 11001 Maury Ln SW have?
Some of 11001 Maury Ln SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11001 Maury Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Maury Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Maury Ln SW pet-friendly?
No, 11001 Maury Ln SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11001 Maury Ln SW offer parking?
Yes, 11001 Maury Ln SW offers parking.
Does 11001 Maury Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11001 Maury Ln SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Maury Ln SW have a pool?
No, 11001 Maury Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Maury Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 11001 Maury Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Maury Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11001 Maury Ln SW has units with dishwashers.
