11001 Maury Ln SW

3 Bedroom/1.5 bath house located in Lakewood near Lake Louise, JBLM and Pierce College! Complete with a fenced backyard and two car garage.



Home features fireplaces in all 3 main rooms. Kitchen includes many built in cabinets along with a large China Cabinet in the dining area for extra storage.



Bonus room has laminate flooring and lots of windows for lots of natural lighting. All bedrooms complete with carpet, closet space, and A/C units left for use.



Hallway has a small utility area that includes a washer & dryer and beside it you will find the main bathroom.



Low maintenance backyard complete with a brick patio perfect for entertaining.



All utilities are tenants responsibility.



To schedule a tour contact Simply Home Realty 360.339.7788 or toll-free 800.785.3742.



Application fee is $45 per applicant over the age of 18.



