All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10217 Superior St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
10217 Superior St SW
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

10217 Superior St SW

10217 Superior Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Central Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10217 Superior Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10217 Superior St SW Available 10/01/19 Spacious Lakewood Rambler - Close to Steilacoom Park, this 1920 Sq Ft rambler has 3 large bedroom and 2 full baths. Tiled entry leads to the sunken living room and formal dining room. Recently remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops (all appliances included). Kitchen opens to family room. Spacious master bedroom has 2 closets and full bathroom with double sinks. Fully fenced backyard includes 2 outbuildings and covered patio. Large 2 car garage. The yellow bedroom and dark brown bathroom have been painted to match rest of the house (haven't been able to update pictures) $40 application fee. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Security Deposit $2,295. Available October 1, 2019.

(RLNE4071639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10217 Superior St SW have any available units?
10217 Superior St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 10217 Superior St SW have?
Some of 10217 Superior St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10217 Superior St SW currently offering any rent specials?
10217 Superior St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10217 Superior St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10217 Superior St SW is pet friendly.
Does 10217 Superior St SW offer parking?
Yes, 10217 Superior St SW offers parking.
Does 10217 Superior St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10217 Superior St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10217 Superior St SW have a pool?
No, 10217 Superior St SW does not have a pool.
Does 10217 Superior St SW have accessible units?
No, 10217 Superior St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10217 Superior St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10217 Superior St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College