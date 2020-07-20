Amenities

10217 Superior St SW Available 10/01/19 Spacious Lakewood Rambler - Close to Steilacoom Park, this 1920 Sq Ft rambler has 3 large bedroom and 2 full baths. Tiled entry leads to the sunken living room and formal dining room. Recently remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops (all appliances included). Kitchen opens to family room. Spacious master bedroom has 2 closets and full bathroom with double sinks. Fully fenced backyard includes 2 outbuildings and covered patio. Large 2 car garage. The yellow bedroom and dark brown bathroom have been painted to match rest of the house (haven't been able to update pictures) $40 application fee. Pets on a case by case basis with deposit. Security Deposit $2,295. Available October 1, 2019.



(RLNE4071639)