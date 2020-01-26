2533 143rd Ln SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Lynnwood Home - Beautiful trilevel Cavendish Grove home. The main level has an open floor plan, kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood flooring in the kitchen and dining area, family room with FP, master bedroom with master bath. The upper level has an open loft area, two bedrooms, full bath and W/D. The lower level contains the large 4th bedroom or media room. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



