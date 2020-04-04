14027 20th Pl W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage media room

Beautiful Lynnwood Home- FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are Available



Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bd 2.5ba house located in the Waterstone neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and an open concept, living/dining room/kitchen area perfect for entertaining. Just off the entry is a great space for an in-home office and a large bonus room upstairs makes the perfect place for media room. Relax in a spacious master suite, with walk-in closet, or out back in a fully fenced yard with deck!



This beautiful house is located close to I5, Hwy 99, Alderwood Mall, Lake Stickney Park, Lake Stickney Off-Leash Dog Park, and more!



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

Utilities paid by tenant(s).

Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.

Furnace filter fee for quarterly filter delivery: $10/month

Security Deposit of $3900 required.

Administrative Fee: $250

Pets negotiable and will be considered, case by case. Additional pet rent and/or deposit will apply. Additional pet screening required.

12+ month lease preferred

Non-smoking home.



