Lake Stickney, WA
14027 20th Pl W
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

14027 20th Pl W

14027 20th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

14027 20th Place West, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Lynnwood Home- FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are Available - FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are Available

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bd 2.5ba house located in the Waterstone neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and an open concept, living/dining room/kitchen area perfect for entertaining. Just off the entry is a great space for an in-home office and a large bonus room upstairs makes the perfect place for media room. Relax in a spacious master suite, with walk-in closet, or out back in a fully fenced yard with deck!

This beautiful house is located close to I5, Hwy 99, Alderwood Mall, Lake Stickney Park, Lake Stickney Off-Leash Dog Park, and more!

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com Available Rentals

$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
Utilities paid by tenant(s).
Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.
Furnace filter fee for quarterly filter delivery: $10/month
Security Deposit of $3900 required.
Administrative Fee: $250
Pets negotiable and will be considered, case by case. Additional pet rent and/or deposit will apply. Additional pet screening required.
12+ month lease preferred
Non-smoking home.

Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule and viewing via our guest card system.

View entire listing at www.mapleleafmgt.com Available rentals

(RLNE5662294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14027 20th Pl W have any available units?
14027 20th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 14027 20th Pl W have?
Some of 14027 20th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14027 20th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
14027 20th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14027 20th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 14027 20th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 14027 20th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 14027 20th Pl W offers parking.
Does 14027 20th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14027 20th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14027 20th Pl W have a pool?
No, 14027 20th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 14027 20th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 14027 20th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 14027 20th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14027 20th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
Does 14027 20th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14027 20th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.

