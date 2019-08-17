1218 147th Place SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Story, 4bd/2.5bth home in Lynnwood! - This beautiful 2,196 sqft home in Lynnwood features an array of amenities! Downstairs includes large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen and dining area with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms featuring walk in closets, and a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings a walk-in closet and on suite 5 piece master bathroom. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5069999)