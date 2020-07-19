15304 Beach Drive NE

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 BR/2.5 BA Lake WA Waterfront Home - SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019 ONLY.

Spacious 2,180 SF 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in Sheridan Beach with stunning Lake & Mountain views from nearly every room. Waterfront access with small private beach and brand-new 100-foot dock. Large, tranquil, fenced yard with babbling brook running into Lake Washington. Home is located adjacent to Burke Gilman trail in a very quiet and private setting. Kitchen features original painted wood cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances, and space for small dining table. Large living, dining & family rooms have two wood burning fireplaces, wet bar, and doors leading to covered patio & yard perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Two additional bedrooms, one full and one half bath are also located on the main level. Large rec room with build-ins and fireplace can be used as office or play room. Private master-suite with view deck is located on the top floor. Custom cabinets and built-in storage throughout the house. Laundry with washer & dryer adjacent to kitchen. Gas forced air heat. Alarm system. Driveway parking for two cars.

Terms: 1st, + $5,500 security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Available now until 06.30.2019.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/DOGS CBC WITH ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT.

