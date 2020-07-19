All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Find more places like 15304 Beach Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest Park, WA
/
15304 Beach Drive NE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

15304 Beach Drive NE

15304 Beach Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest Park
See all
Sheridan Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15304 Beach Drive Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pet friendly
SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 BR/2.5 BA Lake WA Waterfront Home - SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019 ONLY.
Spacious 2,180 SF 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in Sheridan Beach with stunning Lake & Mountain views from nearly every room. Waterfront access with small private beach and brand-new 100-foot dock. Large, tranquil, fenced yard with babbling brook running into Lake Washington. Home is located adjacent to Burke Gilman trail in a very quiet and private setting. Kitchen features original painted wood cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances, and space for small dining table. Large living, dining & family rooms have two wood burning fireplaces, wet bar, and doors leading to covered patio & yard perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Two additional bedrooms, one full and one half bath are also located on the main level. Large rec room with build-ins and fireplace can be used as office or play room. Private master-suite with view deck is located on the top floor. Custom cabinets and built-in storage throughout the house. Laundry with washer & dryer adjacent to kitchen. Gas forced air heat. Alarm system. Driveway parking for two cars.
Terms: 1st, + $5,500 security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Available now until 06.30.2019.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/DOGS CBC WITH ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT.
Application Fee $43.00 per applicant. Each applicant must apply separately.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4037282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15304 Beach Drive NE have any available units?
15304 Beach Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 15304 Beach Drive NE have?
Some of 15304 Beach Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15304 Beach Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
15304 Beach Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15304 Beach Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15304 Beach Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 15304 Beach Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 15304 Beach Drive NE offers parking.
Does 15304 Beach Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15304 Beach Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15304 Beach Drive NE have a pool?
No, 15304 Beach Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 15304 Beach Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 15304 Beach Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15304 Beach Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15304 Beach Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15304 Beach Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15304 Beach Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Similar Pages

Lake Forest Park 1 BedroomsLake Forest Park 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Park Apartments with BalconiesLake Forest Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Lake Forest Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA
Bonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheridan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College