Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

15120 37th Ave NE

15120 37th Avenue Northeast · (206) 203-6190
Location

15120 37th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Jul 8

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2038 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM

Lake Forest Park. 15120 37th Ave NE #A. 4bed 2.5bath, 2038sqft. Available 7/8. To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

VIDEO TOUR! Luxury best describe this Lake View home. Maple floors & kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, & cozy gas fireplace. Flooded with light, fantastic Lake Washington views, & bopen floor plan! Close to Burke Gilman, & easy access to I-5 via Lake City Way. Homes border Sheridan Beach neighborhood. Deck & Fully fenced yard! 2 Car attached garage. This well-designed floor plan offers the ultimate in elegance, quality craftsmanship all in a great location!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/109953672

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Prefer no pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15120 37th Ave NE have any available units?
15120 37th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15120 37th Ave NE have?
Some of 15120 37th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15120 37th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15120 37th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15120 37th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 15120 37th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 15120 37th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 15120 37th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 15120 37th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15120 37th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15120 37th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15120 37th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15120 37th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15120 37th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15120 37th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15120 37th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15120 37th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15120 37th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
