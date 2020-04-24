Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM



Lake Forest Park. 15120 37th Ave NE #A. 4bed 2.5bath, 2038sqft. Available 7/8. To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com



VIDEO TOUR! Luxury best describe this Lake View home. Maple floors & kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, & cozy gas fireplace. Flooded with light, fantastic Lake Washington views, & bopen floor plan! Close to Burke Gilman, & easy access to I-5 via Lake City Way. Homes border Sheridan Beach neighborhood. Deck & Fully fenced yard! 2 Car attached garage. This well-designed floor plan offers the ultimate in elegance, quality craftsmanship all in a great location!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/109953672



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Prefer no pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

