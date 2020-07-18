All apartments in Lacey
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

511 Malibu Dr SE

511 Malibu Drive Southeast · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 Malibu Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA 98503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 511 Malibu Dr SE · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx. 1,024 SQ FT located in the park community of Lacey! This gorgeous home offers upgraded kitchen appliances, separate dining area, new hardwood laminate flooring, new modern amenities, freshly painted throughout, updated bathroom, decorative fireplace, nice size bedrooms, washer and dryer is included, and fully fenced backyard. Located near schools, shopping & easy I-5 access. This park offers a community clubhouse.

Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: Max 2 Dogs with a weight limit of 40 lbs or less. No Cats. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5907436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Malibu Dr SE have any available units?
511 Malibu Dr SE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Malibu Dr SE have?
Some of 511 Malibu Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Malibu Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
511 Malibu Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Malibu Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Malibu Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 511 Malibu Dr SE offer parking?
No, 511 Malibu Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 511 Malibu Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Malibu Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Malibu Dr SE have a pool?
No, 511 Malibu Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 511 Malibu Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 511 Malibu Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Malibu Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Malibu Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
