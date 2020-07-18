511 Malibu Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse

• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx. 1,024 SQ FT located in the park community of Lacey! This gorgeous home offers upgraded kitchen appliances, separate dining area, new hardwood laminate flooring, new modern amenities, freshly painted throughout, updated bathroom, decorative fireplace, nice size bedrooms, washer and dryer is included, and fully fenced backyard. Located near schools, shopping & easy I-5 access. This park offers a community clubhouse.



Rent: $1,795.00

Security Deposit: $1,750.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: Max 2 Dogs with a weight limit of 40 lbs or less. No Cats. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5907436)