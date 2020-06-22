All apartments in Lacey
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4767 Colleen Ct SE

4767 Colleen Court Southeast · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4767 Colleen Court Southeast, Lacey, WA 98503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4767 Colleen Ct SE · Avail. Jul 20

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.5 ba, 2 car garage w/ 2,100 SQ FT the offers a gorgeous kitchen w/stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, pass-thru window, entertainers heaven great room w/fireplace, large laundry room w/cabinetry, nice size master bedroom & bathroom suite w/HUGE walk-in closet, bonus room or office w/double door entry & skylights, beautifully manicured front and backyard. Front yard is equipped with a Sprinkler System. Tenants are responsible for locating the sprinkler system and will be responsible if damaged due to negligence.

Rent: $2,095.00
Security Deposit: $1,995.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 2 pets total: One Cat and One Dog 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5849044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4767 Colleen Ct SE have any available units?
4767 Colleen Ct SE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4767 Colleen Ct SE have?
Some of 4767 Colleen Ct SE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4767 Colleen Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
4767 Colleen Ct SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 Colleen Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4767 Colleen Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 4767 Colleen Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 4767 Colleen Ct SE does offer parking.
Does 4767 Colleen Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 Colleen Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 Colleen Ct SE have a pool?
No, 4767 Colleen Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 4767 Colleen Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 4767 Colleen Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 Colleen Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4767 Colleen Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4767 Colleen Ct SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

