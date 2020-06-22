Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.5 ba, 2 car garage w/ 2,100 SQ FT the offers a gorgeous kitchen w/stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, pass-thru window, entertainers heaven great room w/fireplace, large laundry room w/cabinetry, nice size master bedroom & bathroom suite w/HUGE walk-in closet, bonus room or office w/double door entry & skylights, beautifully manicured front and backyard. Front yard is equipped with a Sprinkler System. Tenants are responsible for locating the sprinkler system and will be responsible if damaged due to negligence.



Rent: $2,095.00

Security Deposit: $1,995.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 2 pets total: One Cat and One Dog 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5849044)