Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast

3041 Puget Meadow Loop NE · (253) 964-4400
Location

3041 Puget Meadow Loop NE, Lacey, WA 98516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2033 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast Available 05/17/20 3041 Puget Meadow LP NE - Enjoy living in the beautiful new home located in one of Campus Meridian newest Communities Puget Meadows. This single family home offers 2,033 sq ft and offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath that has a large laundry room and a 2 car garage. The following appliances are included in the home refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. This is a corner lot home with a fenced in backyard and a covered patio. All utilities are paid for by tenants and pets are not permitted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

