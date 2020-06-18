Amenities

3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast Available 05/17/20 3041 Puget Meadow LP NE - Enjoy living in the beautiful new home located in one of Campus Meridian newest Communities Puget Meadows. This single family home offers 2,033 sq ft and offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath that has a large laundry room and a 2 car garage. The following appliances are included in the home refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. This is a corner lot home with a fenced in backyard and a covered patio. All utilities are paid for by tenants and pets are not permitted.



