2306 Fiddleback ST NE

Amenities
4 bed plus den - easy I-5 access and JBLM commute. N Thurston School District - Well maintained 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home. Main floor offers 2 story open entry way. Den, powder room, under the stairs storage. Open living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen with stainless applicances - electric flat top range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator/freezer, pantry, granite counters and breakfast bar. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, one full bath and master suite. Master with master bath and large walk in closet. Built in 2017 with 1837 sq.ft. 2 car garage. Tankless water heater. Forced air heating. Fully fenced back yard. North Thurston School District - E:Pleasant Glade M:Chinook H:North Thurston. Minutes from I-5, JBLM, shopping, dining & entertainment.
One pet upon approval with non refundable pet fee.
Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.
We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/
We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/
Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.
(RLNE5615863)