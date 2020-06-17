All apartments in Lacey
2306 Fiddleback ST NE

2306 Fiddleback St NE · (360) 357-8140
Location

2306 Fiddleback St NE, Lacey, WA 98516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2306 Fiddleback ST NE · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1837 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bed plus den - easy I-5 access and JBLM commute. N Thurston School District - Well maintained 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home. Main floor offers 2 story open entry way. Den, powder room, under the stairs storage. Open living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen with stainless applicances - electric flat top range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator/freezer, pantry, granite counters and breakfast bar. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, one full bath and master suite. Master with master bath and large walk in closet. Built in 2017 with 1837 sq.ft. 2 car garage. Tankless water heater. Forced air heating. Fully fenced back yard. North Thurston School District - E:Pleasant Glade M:Chinook H:North Thurston. Minutes from I-5, JBLM, shopping, dining & entertainment.

One pet upon approval with non refundable pet fee.

Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/

We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/

Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.

(RLNE5615863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Fiddleback ST NE have any available units?
2306 Fiddleback ST NE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Fiddleback ST NE have?
Some of 2306 Fiddleback ST NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Fiddleback ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Fiddleback ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Fiddleback ST NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Fiddleback ST NE is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Fiddleback ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Fiddleback ST NE does offer parking.
Does 2306 Fiddleback ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Fiddleback ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Fiddleback ST NE have a pool?
No, 2306 Fiddleback ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Fiddleback ST NE have accessible units?
No, 2306 Fiddleback ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Fiddleback ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Fiddleback ST NE has units with dishwashers.
