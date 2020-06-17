2306 Fiddleback ST NE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bed plus den - easy I-5 access and JBLM commute. N Thurston School District - Well maintained 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home. Main floor offers 2 story open entry way. Den, powder room, under the stairs storage. Open living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen with stainless applicances - electric flat top range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator/freezer, pantry, granite counters and breakfast bar. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, one full bath and master suite. Master with master bath and large walk in closet. Built in 2017 with 1837 sq.ft. 2 car garage. Tankless water heater. Forced air heating. Fully fenced back yard. North Thurston School District - E:Pleasant Glade M:Chinook H:North Thurston. Minutes from I-5, JBLM, shopping, dining & entertainment.



One pet upon approval with non refundable pet fee.



Other fees:

Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval

Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.



