Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there. Open airy floor plan with windows to keep it light and bright always. Close to walking trail, park, schools, grocery, movies and JBLM is just 15 miles to gate!



Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable fee.



Listing Broker: Teri Haglund



Pet Fees: $800.00 (per pet)

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

School District: North Thurston

Subdivision/Area: Mills Landing



All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.



(RLNE4749955)