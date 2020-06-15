Amenities
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there. Open airy floor plan with windows to keep it light and bright always. Close to walking trail, park, schools, grocery, movies and JBLM is just 15 miles to gate!
Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable fee.
Listing Broker: Teri Haglund
Pet Fees: $800.00 (per pet)
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: North Thurston
Subdivision/Area: Mills Landing
All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.
(RLNE4749955)