Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:09 PM

1308 Mills Landing Ct SE

1308 Mills Landing Court Southeast · (360) 943-8060 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1308 Mills Landing Court Southeast, Lacey, WA 98503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE · Avail. now

$2,025

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1747 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there. Open airy floor plan with windows to keep it light and bright always. Close to walking trail, park, schools, grocery, movies and JBLM is just 15 miles to gate!

Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable fee.

Listing Broker: Teri Haglund

Pet Fees: $800.00 (per pet)
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: North Thurston
Subdivision/Area: Mills Landing

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

(RLNE4749955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE have any available units?
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE have?
Some of 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE does offer parking.
Does 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE have a pool?
No, 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Mills Landing Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
