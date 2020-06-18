1207 Hall Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx. 1,374 SQ FT Rambler which offers a gorgeous newly renovated kitchen w/quartz countertop, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, cozy wood-burning fireplace, LARGE fully-fenced backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Shed is available for tenant use which measures at 13.5 W by 15 L. This home is located near St. Martins University & Park, minutes to Fred Meyer & Target, easy highway access and approx. 28 minutes from JBLM.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Four pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 100lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



