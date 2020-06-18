All apartments in Lacey
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1207 Hall Street SE

1207 Hall Street Southeast · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA 98503

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 Hall Street SE · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx. 1,374 SQ FT Rambler which offers a gorgeous newly renovated kitchen w/quartz countertop, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, cozy wood-burning fireplace, LARGE fully-fenced backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Shed is available for tenant use which measures at 13.5 W by 15 L. This home is located near St. Martins University & Park, minutes to Fred Meyer & Target, easy highway access and approx. 28 minutes from JBLM.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Four pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 100lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5644057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

