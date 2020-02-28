4070 240th Place SE

Amenities
Delightful one level living in this classy, quality rambler updated in all the right places. Heavy Architectural roof, granite kitchen, designer baths situated on a spacious but easy care yard in the south Plateau. A perfect Floor plan with 3 dedicated bedrooms plus a spacious double door office is ideal. Vaulted ceilings, elegant dining and living with detailed architectural fireplace plus over sized family-great room. Fully fenced > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2500 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities including landscaping ($100 per month) > no smoking unit > Max 2 pets and it must less than 20 lbs, no danger breed > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.
