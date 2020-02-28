All apartments in Klahanie
4070 240th Place SE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:31 PM

4070 240th Place SE

4070 240th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4070 240th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful one level living in this classy, quality rambler updated in all the right places. Heavy Architectural roof, granite kitchen, designer baths situated on a spacious but easy care yard in the south Plateau. A perfect Floor plan with 3 dedicated bedrooms plus a spacious double door office is ideal. Vaulted ceilings, elegant dining and living with detailed architectural fireplace plus over sized family-great room. Fully fenced > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2500 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities including landscaping ($100 per month) > no smoking unit > Max 2 pets and it must less than 20 lbs, no danger breed > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

> 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2500 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities including landscaping ($100 per month) > no smoking unit > Pet subject to landlord's approval > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 240th Place SE have any available units?
4070 240th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 4070 240th Place SE have?
Some of 4070 240th Place SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 240th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4070 240th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 240th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4070 240th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 4070 240th Place SE offer parking?
No, 4070 240th Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 4070 240th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4070 240th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 240th Place SE have a pool?
No, 4070 240th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4070 240th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4070 240th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 240th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4070 240th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4070 240th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4070 240th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.

