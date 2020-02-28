4070 240th Place SE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delightful one level living in this classy, quality rambler updated in all the right places. Heavy Architectural roof, granite kitchen, designer baths situated on a spacious but easy care yard in the south Plateau. A perfect Floor plan with 3 dedicated bedrooms plus a spacious double door office is ideal. Vaulted ceilings, elegant dining and living with detailed architectural fireplace plus over sized family-great room. Fully fenced > 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2500 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities including landscaping ($100 per month) > no smoking unit > Max 2 pets and it must less than 20 lbs, no danger breed > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



> 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2500 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities including landscaping ($100 per month) > no smoking unit > Pet subject to landlord's approval > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.