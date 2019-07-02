3926 255th PL SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Available 07/05/19 Beautiful Home with Many Upgrades -w/ yard service - Property Id: 132823



Light filled Burnstead home located in the highly sought after Klahanie Heatherwood neighborhood, with easy access to I-90 and Issaquah shopping/downtown. Walking distance to Klahanie shopping center, elementary school, and Klahanie amenities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. Many upgrades include kitchen w/ Corian countertops, insulated windows, top-line glassware cooking range, 2.5 baths upgraded w/ granite vanity tops, marble tiled shower wall, Italian tiled floor, etc. New roof installed and external paint refreshed just several years ago. This home also comes with UV tinted skylights & windows and electronic filter in furnace (reduce allergy). Include Samsung washing machine, dryer, and refrigerator.



HOUSE FEATURES



2 story with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms + 1 small bonus room, 1 Den, 2.5 baths, 1950 Sq Ft living area on 5146 lot size, plenty of storage space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132823

Property Id 132823



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4978468)