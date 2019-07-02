3926 255th PL SE

Amenities
Available 07/05/19 Beautiful Home with Many Upgrades -w/ yard service - Property Id: 132823
Light filled Burnstead home located in the highly sought after Klahanie Heatherwood neighborhood, with easy access to I-90 and Issaquah shopping/downtown. Walking distance to Klahanie shopping center, elementary school, and Klahanie amenities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. Many upgrades include kitchen w/ Corian countertops, insulated windows, top-line glassware cooking range, 2.5 baths upgraded w/ granite vanity tops, marble tiled shower wall, Italian tiled floor, etc. New roof installed and external paint refreshed just several years ago. This home also comes with UV tinted skylights & windows and electronic filter in furnace (reduce allergy). Include Samsung washing machine, dryer, and refrigerator.
HOUSE FEATURES
2 story with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms + 1 small bonus room, 1 Den, 2.5 baths, 1950 Sq Ft living area on 5146 lot size, plenty of storage space.
No Pets Allowed
