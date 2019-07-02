All apartments in Klahanie
3926 255th PL SE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

3926 255th PL SE

3926 255th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3926 255th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Available 07/05/19 Beautiful Home with Many Upgrades -w/ yard service - Property Id: 132823

Light filled Burnstead home located in the highly sought after Klahanie Heatherwood neighborhood, with easy access to I-90 and Issaquah shopping/downtown. Walking distance to Klahanie shopping center, elementary school, and Klahanie amenities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. Many upgrades include kitchen w/ Corian countertops, insulated windows, top-line glassware cooking range, 2.5 baths upgraded w/ granite vanity tops, marble tiled shower wall, Italian tiled floor, etc. New roof installed and external paint refreshed just several years ago. This home also comes with UV tinted skylights & windows and electronic filter in furnace (reduce allergy). Include Samsung washing machine, dryer, and refrigerator.

HOUSE FEATURES

2 story with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms + 1 small bonus room, 1 Den, 2.5 baths, 1950 Sq Ft living area on 5146 lot size, plenty of storage space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132823
Property Id 132823

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4978468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 255th PL SE have any available units?
3926 255th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 3926 255th PL SE have?
Some of 3926 255th PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 255th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
3926 255th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 255th PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 3926 255th PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Klahanie.
Does 3926 255th PL SE offer parking?
No, 3926 255th PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 3926 255th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 255th PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 255th PL SE have a pool?
Yes, 3926 255th PL SE has a pool.
Does 3926 255th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 3926 255th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 255th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 255th PL SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3926 255th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3926 255th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
