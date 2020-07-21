840 Retsil Rd SE

Amenities

Nicely remodeled Port Orchard home! - This perfectly located Port Orchard home will not last! Located off Retsil Rd, minutes away from shopping, entertainment and the bus line!



Newly remodeled with beautiful vinyl wood and carpeted floors, large kitchen with granite countertops, all new matching kitchen appliances and tons of cabinet space. The kitchen flows into the dining room, large enough for the whole family! There are 2 good sized bedrooms, both with closet space to spare, a large living room and a full bathroom finishes off this wonderful rambler. There is also a large shed with new flooring, available for tenant use in the backyard (lots of extra storage!!) and pets under 25lbs are negotiable with an added pet deposit and monthly pet admin fee.



All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility.

Electric heat.

home is on city water/sewer

& garbage.



To schedule a self showing or to see a list of all our available rentals, please visit our website at lcpmwa.com.



