840 Retsil Rd SE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

840 Retsil Rd SE

840 Retsil Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

840 Retsil Rd E, Kitsap County, WA 98366

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely remodeled Port Orchard home! - This perfectly located Port Orchard home will not last! Located off Retsil Rd, minutes away from shopping, entertainment and the bus line!

Newly remodeled with beautiful vinyl wood and carpeted floors, large kitchen with granite countertops, all new matching kitchen appliances and tons of cabinet space. The kitchen flows into the dining room, large enough for the whole family! There are 2 good sized bedrooms, both with closet space to spare, a large living room and a full bathroom finishes off this wonderful rambler. There is also a large shed with new flooring, available for tenant use in the backyard (lots of extra storage!!) and pets under 25lbs are negotiable with an added pet deposit and monthly pet admin fee.

All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility.
Electric heat.
home is on city water/sewer
& garbage.

To schedule a self showing or to see a list of all our available rentals, please visit our website at lcpmwa.com.

(RLNE5490445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Retsil Rd SE have any available units?
840 Retsil Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 840 Retsil Rd SE have?
Some of 840 Retsil Rd SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Retsil Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
840 Retsil Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Retsil Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Retsil Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 840 Retsil Rd SE offer parking?
No, 840 Retsil Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 840 Retsil Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Retsil Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Retsil Rd SE have a pool?
No, 840 Retsil Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 840 Retsil Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 840 Retsil Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Retsil Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Retsil Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Retsil Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Retsil Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
