All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 583 NE Conifer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
583 NE Conifer Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

583 NE Conifer Drive

583 Conifer Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

583 Conifer Drive Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
583 NE Conifer Drive Available 08/07/20 Single Level Home, Fenced Yard, and a 2 Garage. - This single family rambler offers 2bdr, 1bth and an open concept living room, dining room, kitchen, wood burning insert in fireplace and a 2 car garage. Sliding glass doors to access good sized fully fenced backyard. Unique feature in living room offering an accent wall in wood. 2nd bedroom offers built in closet organizer. Electric furnace. Will need an appointment to view this home. Pet may be negotiable and if approved an additional $500 deposit will be required. Will need an appointment to view tenants in home until the end of July. (MT,CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE4494403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 NE Conifer Drive have any available units?
583 NE Conifer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
Is 583 NE Conifer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
583 NE Conifer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 NE Conifer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 583 NE Conifer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 583 NE Conifer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 583 NE Conifer Drive offers parking.
Does 583 NE Conifer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 NE Conifer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 NE Conifer Drive have a pool?
No, 583 NE Conifer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 583 NE Conifer Drive have accessible units?
No, 583 NE Conifer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 583 NE Conifer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 NE Conifer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 NE Conifer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 NE Conifer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College