Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

583 NE Conifer Drive Available 08/07/20 Single Level Home, Fenced Yard, and a 2 Garage. - This single family rambler offers 2bdr, 1bth and an open concept living room, dining room, kitchen, wood burning insert in fireplace and a 2 car garage. Sliding glass doors to access good sized fully fenced backyard. Unique feature in living room offering an accent wall in wood. 2nd bedroom offers built in closet organizer. Electric furnace. Will need an appointment to view this home. Pet may be negotiable and if approved an additional $500 deposit will be required. Will need an appointment to view tenants in home until the end of July. (MT,CN)



Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



(RLNE4494403)