Kitsap County, WA
3907 Portside Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3907 Portside Dr

3907 Portside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3907 Portside Dr, Kitsap County, WA 98312

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom in a Newer Neighborhood! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

This gorgeous 2017 built home features a vaulted entry, large gathering room with a gas fireplace & built in bookshelves, chef style kitchen with stainless appliances and an island, hardwood flooring and completely fenced in backyard. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, cute open bonus room and a large master suite with 5 piece spa area. Tank-less water heater and 2 car garage. Close to HWY 16! Call Paramount Property Management today to schedule a showing or if you have any questions!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*Home is occupied please DO NOT disturb tenants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Portside Dr have any available units?
3907 Portside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 3907 Portside Dr have?
Some of 3907 Portside Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Portside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Portside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Portside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Portside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 3907 Portside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Portside Dr offers parking.
Does 3907 Portside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Portside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Portside Dr have a pool?
No, 3907 Portside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Portside Dr have accessible units?
No, 3907 Portside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Portside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Portside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Portside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Portside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
