3907 Portside Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom in a Newer Neighborhood! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



This gorgeous 2017 built home features a vaulted entry, large gathering room with a gas fireplace & built in bookshelves, chef style kitchen with stainless appliances and an island, hardwood flooring and completely fenced in backyard. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, cute open bonus room and a large master suite with 5 piece spa area. Tank-less water heater and 2 car garage. Close to HWY 16! Call Paramount Property Management today to schedule a showing or if you have any questions!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Home is occupied please DO NOT disturb tenants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4917584)