Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3860 NE State Highway 104 Available 04/02/19 Hood Canal Peek a Boo Water View Cottage - Adorable Private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage is located right past the Hood Canal Bridge going towards Port Gamble. This home is located at the top of the property of a waterfront home on Hood Canal. The home has a propane stove in the living room, electric heat, new carpet and nice large deck to enjoy your view of the water. Pets negotiable with owner approval & additional deposit.



(RLNE3958279)