Amenities

w/d hookup garage stainless steel microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave. There is a spacious living room with a wood stove and a dining room off the kitchen. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a utility room with washer dryer hook-ups. There is a carport and one car garage. No Smoking and No Pets.



Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com



3229 Hinkley Rd. SE

Port Orchard, WA 98366



Rent: $1,700.00/ month

Deposit: $1,600.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914387)