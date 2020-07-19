All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3229 Hinkley Rd. SE

3229 Hinkley Road Southeast · (253) 858-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3229 Hinkley Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave. There is a spacious living room with a wood stove and a dining room off the kitchen. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a utility room with washer dryer hook-ups. There is a carport and one car garage. No Smoking and No Pets.

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com

3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Rent: $1,700.00/ month
Deposit: $1,600.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE have any available units?
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE have?
Some of 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE offers parking.
Does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE have a pool?
No, 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE have accessible units?
No, 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3229 Hinkley Rd. SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity