Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home located in a quiet neighborhood of East Bremerton. It's within 1 mile of access to hwy 303 and Esquire Hills Elementary School. The home has a fully fenced backyard, attached garage, a large deck, and all appliances. There is an undeveloped wetland area with a pond behind the backyard that is owned by the city. Please contact me, I prefer text or email!