Kitsap County, WA
2499 SW Pine Rd
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2499 SW Pine Rd

2499 Southwest Pine Road · No Longer Available
Location

2499 Southwest Pine Road, Kitsap County, WA 98367

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home on large lot. - This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on a large lot with a detached 2 car garage. The home is serviced by a well and septic - no water or sewer bills. There is a forced-air propane furnace in addition to a woodstove.

**Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. No site-unseen applications. Landlord is a WA licensed real estate broker. Available now.

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE5074233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2499 SW Pine Rd have any available units?
2499 SW Pine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
Is 2499 SW Pine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2499 SW Pine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2499 SW Pine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2499 SW Pine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 2499 SW Pine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2499 SW Pine Rd offers parking.
Does 2499 SW Pine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2499 SW Pine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2499 SW Pine Rd have a pool?
No, 2499 SW Pine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2499 SW Pine Rd have accessible units?
No, 2499 SW Pine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2499 SW Pine Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2499 SW Pine Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2499 SW Pine Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2499 SW Pine Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
