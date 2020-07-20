1463 SW Minterbrook Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning single family rental home ready for immediate move in! Neutrally finished throughout this spacious home has everything you’ve been searching for, the only thing missing is your unique touch. Easily entertain in this open floorplan with easy to clean laminate wood flooring and access to the back patio for outdoor gatherings. The lush backyard is fully landscaped and complete with a hot tub to create a relaxing private oasis where you can soak your troubles away surrounded by nature. Don’t worry about spending hours maintaining this luscious exterior, lawn care and hot tub maintenance are included! The bonus space upstairs creates an excellent second living space, play room, home office, or whatever your household needs to live comfortably. Don’t miss your chance to call this beauty home sweet home, schedule your showing today!