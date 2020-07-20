All apartments in Kitsap County
1463 SW Minterbrook Rd
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:17 PM

1463 SW Minterbrook Rd

1463 Minter Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1463 Minter Creek Rd, Kitsap County, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning single family rental home ready for immediate move in! Neutrally finished throughout this spacious home has everything you’ve been searching for, the only thing missing is your unique touch. Easily entertain in this open floorplan with easy to clean laminate wood flooring and access to the back patio for outdoor gatherings. The lush backyard is fully landscaped and complete with a hot tub to create a relaxing private oasis where you can soak your troubles away surrounded by nature. Don’t worry about spending hours maintaining this luscious exterior, lawn care and hot tub maintenance are included! The bonus space upstairs creates an excellent second living space, play room, home office, or whatever your household needs to live comfortably. Don’t miss your chance to call this beauty home sweet home, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd have any available units?
1463 SW Minterbrook Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd have?
Some of 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1463 SW Minterbrook Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd offer parking?
No, 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd have a pool?
No, 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd have accessible units?
No, 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1463 SW Minterbrook Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
