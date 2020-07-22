All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

13898 Chinook Circle Northwest

13898 Chinook Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13898 Chinook Circle Northwest, Kitsap County, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level home in the Lake Symington area features a fenced backyard, wood stove, patio, storage shed, 2 car garage and large den. New carpet in main living areas. Conveniently situated to both Bremerton and Silverdale communities, waterfront park, elementary school and nearby hiking trails. Dog's may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 per month fee in lieu of a sewer bill.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest have any available units?
13898 Chinook Circle Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest have?
Some of 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
13898 Chinook Circle Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest offers parking.
Does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest have a pool?
No, 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest have accessible units?
No, 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 13898 Chinook Circle Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
