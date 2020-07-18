13796 Coho Run NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

APPLICATIONS IN PROCESS - Drive up to this single level 3bedroom 1bth cozy rambler with wood burning fireplace in living room, natural light from skylights, open concept kitchen / dining room with butcher block counters, sliding glass door out to a patio for Summer BBQ's and a fenced backyard. Fresh custom paint colors, new blinds and a 1 car garage with garage door opener. Large shed on side of house to store yard tools, misc or if you have a hobby this space might work. Yard is full of plants and flowers, and a landscaper will help you with maintenance. Exterior of house to be painted soon and will be the same color. Property is on septic so there is no sewer fee. Tenant pays all utilities and heat is electric. Will need an appointment to view this charmer and don't wait too long or it will be gone. Deposit is the same as the rent and a pet maybe negotiable as long as its friendly / housebroken and if approved an additional deposit of $500 will be required. Non smoking home..(MT, CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



(RLNE5861904)