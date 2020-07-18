All apartments in Kitsap County
13796 Coho Run NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13796 Coho Run NW

13796 Coho Run Northwest · (360) 698-4026
Location

13796 Coho Run Northwest, Kitsap County, WA 98312

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13796 Coho Run NW · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
APPLICATIONS IN PROCESS - Drive up to this single level 3bedroom 1bth cozy rambler with wood burning fireplace in living room, natural light from skylights, open concept kitchen / dining room with butcher block counters, sliding glass door out to a patio for Summer BBQ's and a fenced backyard. Fresh custom paint colors, new blinds and a 1 car garage with garage door opener. Large shed on side of house to store yard tools, misc or if you have a hobby this space might work. Yard is full of plants and flowers, and a landscaper will help you with maintenance. Exterior of house to be painted soon and will be the same color. Property is on septic so there is no sewer fee. Tenant pays all utilities and heat is electric. Will need an appointment to view this charmer and don't wait too long or it will be gone. Deposit is the same as the rent and a pet maybe negotiable as long as its friendly / housebroken and if approved an additional deposit of $500 will be required. Non smoking home..(MT, CN)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5861904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13796 Coho Run NW have any available units?
13796 Coho Run NW has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13796 Coho Run NW have?
Some of 13796 Coho Run NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13796 Coho Run NW currently offering any rent specials?
13796 Coho Run NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13796 Coho Run NW pet-friendly?
No, 13796 Coho Run NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 13796 Coho Run NW offer parking?
Yes, 13796 Coho Run NW offers parking.
Does 13796 Coho Run NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13796 Coho Run NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13796 Coho Run NW have a pool?
No, 13796 Coho Run NW does not have a pool.
Does 13796 Coho Run NW have accessible units?
No, 13796 Coho Run NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13796 Coho Run NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13796 Coho Run NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13796 Coho Run NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13796 Coho Run NW does not have units with air conditioning.
