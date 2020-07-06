Amenities

patio / balcony garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

9543 South 213th Street Available 12/01/19 Kent Easthill split level home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, Available December 1st! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level home for lease December 1st! The main floor offers a nice living and dining room area with a wood burning fireplace. Dining room has access to the large deck with view of the valley! Large fenced yard. A nice kitchen with a breakfast bar and ample counter space for the cook in the home. Master suite with 3/4 bathroom and good closet space, and two other bedrooms and a main bathroom on this floor. Great closet space in the home for storage. The lower floor offers a large recreation room and the laundry area, a 3/4 size bathroom and access to the 2 car garage with good storage space! The home has a large deck off the back side and a fenced yard area. Mature landscaping and fruit tree onsite. A must see. Drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a viewing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 to 18 month lease to start.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell: (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE4529455)