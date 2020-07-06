All apartments in Kent
9543 South 213th Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

9543 South 213th Street

9543 South 213th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9543 South 213th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
9543 South 213th Street Available 12/01/19 Kent Easthill split level home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, Available December 1st! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level home for lease December 1st! The main floor offers a nice living and dining room area with a wood burning fireplace. Dining room has access to the large deck with view of the valley! Large fenced yard. A nice kitchen with a breakfast bar and ample counter space for the cook in the home. Master suite with 3/4 bathroom and good closet space, and two other bedrooms and a main bathroom on this floor. Great closet space in the home for storage. The lower floor offers a large recreation room and the laundry area, a 3/4 size bathroom and access to the 2 car garage with good storage space! The home has a large deck off the back side and a fenced yard area. Mature landscaping and fruit tree onsite. A must see. Drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a viewing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 to 18 month lease to start.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell: (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4529455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9543 South 213th Street have any available units?
9543 South 213th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 9543 South 213th Street have?
Some of 9543 South 213th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9543 South 213th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9543 South 213th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9543 South 213th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9543 South 213th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 9543 South 213th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9543 South 213th Street offers parking.
Does 9543 South 213th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9543 South 213th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9543 South 213th Street have a pool?
No, 9543 South 213th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9543 South 213th Street have accessible units?
No, 9543 South 213th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9543 South 213th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9543 South 213th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

