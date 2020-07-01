Rent Calculator
510 Railroad Ave South
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM
510 Railroad Ave South
510 Railroad Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
510 Railroad Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
South Kent
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy House Near Kent Station - Property Id: 164413
Nice small house near Kent Station. Very economical rent in growing high demand area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164413p
Property Id 164413
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5214484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have any available units?
510 Railroad Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kent, WA
.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Kent Rent Report
.
What amenities does 510 Railroad Ave South have?
Some of 510 Railroad Ave South's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 510 Railroad Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
510 Railroad Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Railroad Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kent
.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South offer parking?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have a pool?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have accessible units?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
