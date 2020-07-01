All apartments in Kent
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

510 Railroad Ave South

510 Railroad Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

510 Railroad Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
South Kent

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Cozy House Near Kent Station - Property Id: 164413

Nice small house near Kent Station. Very economical rent in growing high demand area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164413p
Property Id 164413

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5214484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Railroad Ave South have any available units?
510 Railroad Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Railroad Ave South have?
Some of 510 Railroad Ave South's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Railroad Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
510 Railroad Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Railroad Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South offer parking?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have a pool?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have accessible units?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Railroad Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Railroad Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.

