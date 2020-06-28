All apartments in Kent
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

23222 112th Pl SE

23222 112th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23222 112th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Kent East Hill! - **This property currently has a long waiting list**

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in East Hill, you'll want to check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! The kitchen is huge and light-filled, with retro wrap-around counters, providing plenty of prep space! It opens onto an oversized family room, with big windows that afford a panoramic view of the backyard.

Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a cozy fireplace in the living room with built in shelves. You even have a separate utility room for the washer and dryer! The fully fenced backyard has a large patio, making it perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the summer days outside!

**Cats & small dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Availability: 8/14/2019

#4062

(RLNE5081268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23222 112th Pl SE have any available units?
23222 112th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23222 112th Pl SE have?
Some of 23222 112th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23222 112th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
23222 112th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23222 112th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23222 112th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 23222 112th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 23222 112th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 23222 112th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23222 112th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23222 112th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 23222 112th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 23222 112th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 23222 112th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23222 112th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23222 112th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
