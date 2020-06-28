23222 112th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Kent East Hill! - **This property currently has a long waiting list**



Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in East Hill, you'll want to check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! The kitchen is huge and light-filled, with retro wrap-around counters, providing plenty of prep space! It opens onto an oversized family room, with big windows that afford a panoramic view of the backyard.



Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a cozy fireplace in the living room with built in shelves. You even have a separate utility room for the washer and dryer! The fully fenced backyard has a large patio, making it perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the summer days outside!



**Cats & small dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Availability: 8/14/2019



#4062



(RLNE5081268)