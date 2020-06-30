All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

21734 123rd Ave SE

21734 123rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21734 123rd Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3Bed / 1 Bath 1250 Sq. Ft. - 50% off first month IF move in on or before May 1, 2020!

Don't miss out on this newly updated unit with huge master bedroom and two extra bedrooms. This spacious unit Features a bathroom with an updated shower, in-unit washer/dryer, and an updated kitchen. This space is located on the bottom floor of a two-story duplex.

Nice, quiet neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores. Minutes to I-405 and 167. Driveway parking and lots of street parking.

To schedule a viewing please contact our office at 800-917-7155 or use the scheduling feature on this website. Entrance to the unit is to the right side of the garage then around to the back.

12 Month lease, rent is $1,890 per month which includes utilities. Security deposit is also $1,890.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21734 123rd Ave SE have any available units?
21734 123rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21734 123rd Ave SE have?
Some of 21734 123rd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21734 123rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
21734 123rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21734 123rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 21734 123rd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 21734 123rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 21734 123rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 21734 123rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21734 123rd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21734 123rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 21734 123rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 21734 123rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 21734 123rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21734 123rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21734 123rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
