21734 123rd Ave SE

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3Bed / 1 Bath 1250 Sq. Ft. - 50% off first month IF move in on or before May 1, 2020!



Don't miss out on this newly updated unit with huge master bedroom and two extra bedrooms. This spacious unit Features a bathroom with an updated shower, in-unit washer/dryer, and an updated kitchen. This space is located on the bottom floor of a two-story duplex.



Nice, quiet neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores. Minutes to I-405 and 167. Driveway parking and lots of street parking.



To schedule a viewing please contact our office at 800-917-7155 or use the scheduling feature on this website. Entrance to the unit is to the right side of the garage then around to the back.



12 Month lease, rent is $1,890 per month which includes utilities. Security deposit is also $1,890.



No Pets Allowed



